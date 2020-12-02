BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Students in New River Community and Technical College’s Browning Social Services Club are collecting toiletries for the Women’s Resource Center.

“We’re collecting the items that people may take for granted, but use daily so that the WRC can give the items to people when they come to the shelter,” said Assistant Professor of Social Services Dr. Kelli White.

Suggested items include plastic shoeboxes, razors, shampoo and soap for women and children.

Items can be dropped off at the college’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent through Dec. 7, 2020.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).