5,760 cases of Capri Sun on recall after cleaning solution contamination

West Virginia (WOAY) – Kraft Heinz has recalled 5,760 Capri Sun Wild Cherry cases after discovering the beverages were contaminated. Kraft Heinz reports that a cleaning solution used to treat food processing equipment was exposed to a factory production line. The company identified the issue after receiving several customer complaints about the products’ taste.

The company has disclosed how many total pouches were recalled. However, each case contains four cartons with ten pouches, each totaling an estimated 230,000 individual pouches that are potentially contaminated.

Consumers should look for the best when used by date June 25, 2023, on each 6.6-ounce pouch to identify contaminated beverages. Consumers that have purchased the contaminated product are to discard it immediately.

