56th annual West Virginia Water Festival coming to Hinton

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – After a brief hiatus last year due to the pandemic, the West Virginia Water Festival is making a return.

This will be the 56th annual water festival and it’s taking place in the City of Hinton. The yearly festival provides numerous activities for families to enjoy.

It starts tomorrow. The festival is going to be packed full of activities from the very first day and on, including kayaking, a lake cleanup and more.

“We’re looking forward to seeing people come out and visit us,” Festival Volunteer Kendra Ratliff said. “It’s a great time for family.

The water festival will run throughout the next week, ending on July 31.

