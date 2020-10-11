40 years in the making, Vic Nystrom stadium debuts for 2020 season

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – “It is actually stunning. Stunning is the word I use.”

It’s more impressive than they dreamed it would be. After 16 months of construction, Mount View High School’s Vic Nystrom Stadium was finally finished this summer. Amid the threat of COVID-19, those involved in the project powered through to have Vic Nystrom ready for the 2020 season.

“Last spring, we did a groundbreaking, and the earth-moving work kept on,” said Mount View High School Principal Debra Hall. “Eventually, we had a work stoppage to work out details, and then everything started coming together.”

Since Mount View High School opened in 1978, its “home field” was 15 minutes from the physical campus, and games were played on grass. With the new stadium right on campus with an upgraded AstroTurf surface, Mount View’s community is already reaping the benefits.

“We have waited 43 years for this field,” said Mount View High School Cheerleading Coach Cathy Jack. “We are just on Cloud 9 because we are so happy to have this on the mountain. Our old field was kind of dilapidated, and it’s just marvelous to have it up here.”

The 2020 season wasn’t confirmed until August. Finishing touches concluded just before Mount View’s home opener last week, a 55-28 victory over Sherman.

“It kind of reinvigorated everyone to kind of hurry and get the process done,” said Director of Facilities Will Chapman. “There were still a lot of finishing touches that had to be done. So that just revamped everybody’s energy and brought of forward. To finally get the first game last week was just amazing. Amazing.”

With a program that made a state quarterfinal two years ago improving its resources, 2020 could be just the start for Mount View’s rise.