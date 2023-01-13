35th Annual WV Hunting and Fishing Show to kick off on January 20th

Charleston, WV(WOAY) – The West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association (WVTHA) will kick off its 35th annual WV Hunting and Fishing Show on Friday, January 20th in at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at noon.

The three-day event will feature over 150 exhibitors from all over the world, the WV Wildlife Charity Auction, and hunting and fishing seminars.

Admission for adults is $9, $1 for children ages 6-12, and kids under 6 will get in free.

The show will have something for outdoor enthusiasts of every age including a coloring contest for the little ones.

WVTHA is a nonprofit, volunteer-based group committed to the conservation of wildlife and the preservation of hunting and hunter’s rights.

The association has donated over $1.25 million to Wildlife Conservation and Education since 1995.

WVTHA states their primary reason for putting on the show each year is to bring hunters and fishermen into contact with organizations that can offer them goods and services related to outdoor activities.

For more information about the WVTHA and the Hunting and Fishing Show, visit WVTrophy Hunter’s Association’s Facebook page.

Related