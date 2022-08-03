3,166 active COVID-19 cases statewide, six deaths reported

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The WV Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of August 3; there are 3,166 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Six deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,169 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old female from Hardy County, an 86-year-old male from Marshall County, a 74-year-old male from Jackson County, a 51-year-old male from Mercer County, an 86-year-old male from Kanawha County and an 85-year old female from Braxton County.

” We extend our deepest sympathies to all grieving the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster today to protect yourself and those around you.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (51), Berkeley (169), Boone (60), Braxton (14), Brooke (27), Cabell (158), Calhoun (8), Clay (8), Doddridge (8), Fayette (94), Gilmer (11), Grant (17), Greenbrier (70), Hampshire (32), Hancock (32), Hardy (41), Harrison (119), Jackson (36), Jefferson (80), Kanawha (288), Lewis (21), Lincoln (44), Logan (82), Marion (106), Marshall (59), Mason (51), McDowell (50), Mercer (152), Mineral (34), Mingo (47), Monongalia (128), Monroe (38), Morgan (16), Nicholas (44), Ohio (68), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (12), Preston (26), Putnam (110), Raleigh (204), Randolph (25), Ritchie (16), Roane (38), Summers (27), Taylor (28), Tucker (10), Tyler (12), Upshur (40), Wayne (55), Webster (19), Wetzel (12), Wirt (11), Wood (194), Wyoming (52). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages six months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those five years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over four months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

