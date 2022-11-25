3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79

Elkview, WV (WOAY) – Authorities report three people dead and two others injured following a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79.

Two adults and three children were traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred north of Charleston.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway and came to rest along a hillside.

Law enforcement does not believe there were other vehicles involved. Two women and a child died in the collision. Emergency services transported two children to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

