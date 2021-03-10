21 active COVID-19 cases at Concord University stem from student gatherings

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University has halted all athletics until the end of this week after multiple student-athletes test positive for COVID-19.

There are 21 active cases with roughly 170 students in quarantine. The cases stem from large gatherings attended by dozens of student-athletes.

In response, the college canceled all athletic activity, including a game scheduled for March 11, while students are tested for COVID-19.

Concord’s President Kendra Boggess says their staff has been hard at work taking care of the students.

“I have to complement our housing staff who are delivering meals to all these young people and making sure they’re taken care of,” Boggess said. “The people that work in our health center, they’re working non-stop.”

Assuming athletics are brought back at the start of next week, then the Concord Mountain Lions are scheduled to go against West Virginia State on March 20.