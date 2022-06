WOAY – The Class AA girls all-state softball teams were announced Thursday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players receiving all-state honors were:

FIRST TEAM – Kayla Bird (Woodrow Wilson, infielder)

SECOND TEAM – Aubrey Smallwood (Woodrow Wilson, pitcher), Aubrey Glover (Greenbrier East, outfielder), Josi Ervin (Greenbrier East, utility)

HONORABLE MENTION – Brooke Davis (Greenbrier East), Ava Mullins (Woodrow Wilson), Emma Johnson (Princeton)

