2022 All-State Softball Teams: Class AA

WOAY – The Class AA girls all-state softball teams were announced Wednesday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players receiving all-state honors were:

FIRST TEAM – Paige Maynard (Shady Spring, pitcher), Delaney Buckland (Independence, pitcher), Olivia Barnett (Shady Spring, infielder), Paige Laxton (Wyoming East, infielder), Olivia Hylton (Wyoming East, utility)

AREA PLAYERS RECEIVING HONORABLE MENTION – Hadley Wood (Shady Spring), Kayley Bane (Wyoming East), Savannah Brehm (Wyoming East), Sarah Bragg (Independence), Skyler Nash (Nicholas County)

Related