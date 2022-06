2022 All-State Baseball Teams: Class A

WOAY – The Class A all-state baseball teams were announced Tuesday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players receiving all-state honors were:

FIRST TEAM – Reece Patterson (Greater Beckley Christian, catcher), Griffin Boggs (Midland Trail, outfielder), Chase McClung (Greenbrier West, utility)

SECOND TEAM – Braydon McClung (Captain, Greenbrier West, infielder), Dale Boone (Greenbrier West, catcher)

HONORABLE MENTION – Larry Bigham (Midland Trail), Hunter Crist (Greater Beckley Christian), Luke Fraley (James Monroe), Will Graham (Greater Beckley Christian), Eli Grubb (Greater Beckley Christian), Cody Harrell (Midland Trail), Ethan Holliday (Greenbrier West), Brandon Isaac (Summers County), Cade Kincaid (Midland Trail), Ben Lane (Summers County)

