2021 Friends of Charity Auto Fair raises over $81,000

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The 16th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair was a major success.

The event, held July 9 – 10 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport, raised just over $81,000. The proceeds will be shared between Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.

The Auto Fair is one of the state’s premier car show and festivals. This year, 512 show vehicles were registered and thousands of people attended the two-day event. Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s Chief Executive Officer Janett Green said this event continues to grow year after year.

“We pride ourselves in providing a fun, family-friendly environment for people of all ages,” Green said. “The past year has been difficult for our community, state, nation, and world. We were ecstatic to be able to welcome people back to one of the first large-scale concerts and events in our region.”

Since the event’s inception, the goal of the Auto Fair has been to help raise funds for local charitable organizations, to boost the economy, and shed light on what the organizations do to make Southern West Virginia a better place to live, work, and play.

Green said the Auto Fair would not be possible without the help of dozens of volunteers and community leaders.

“We are grateful to the men and women who donate their time to volunteer on the FOCAF Steering Committee,” Green said. “There is much work that goes into planning a large-scale event. Without their time, energy and kindness, we would not be able to host the Auto Fair. We are grateful to the event sponsors and the community for their support which continues to make this event possible.”

Plans are already under way for next year’s Friends of Charity Auto Fair, with a date to be announced in the coming weeks.

Related