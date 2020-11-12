2020 Football Playoff Preview: Liberty Raiders

WOAY – For the first time since 2015, Liberty has returned to the high school football playoffs.

The Raiders are the #4 seed in Class AA and will play Herbert Hoover Friday evening at Woodrow Wilson’s Van Meter Stadium.

The 2020 season has been another step in the growth of the Raiders football program. After going more than two years without a win (2016-2018), Liberty started 2019 well but ran into injury issues at the end of the year.

2020 has seen the Raiders put together an unbeaten regular season, including wins against fellow Class AA playoff teams Clay County & Independence. Liberty has averaged more than 40 points a game on offense.

The Raiders and Huskies are scheduled to play at 7:30 Friday night in Beckley.