14 year old accused of fatally shooting adult following domestic violence incident

Fort Gay, WV(WOAY) – West Virginia State Police say a 14-year-old child is accused of shooting an adult in Wayne County. Authorities reported to news outlets that the juvenile shot the adult following ongoing domestic violence incidents throughout the day in which the adult was the aggressor. The adult was dead when officers arrived on the scene.

Local prosecutors will conduct the ongoing investigation for further review.

Authorities have placed the teen in the custody of Child Protective Services.

