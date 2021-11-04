13th annual “Wonderland of Trees” kicks off

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – The 13th annual “Wonderland of Trees” event kicks off with its Business After Hours.

Businesses from Raleigh and Fayette Counties showed off their trees at the J.W. Marriot Jr. Leadership Center at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. The event opens to the public on Friday with several exciting events planned for this year.

“This weekend we have a full slate of events for kids,” said United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal. “There will be an apple butter demonstration outside. The Mason Dixon Boys will be here with chainsaw carving. We also have ginger-bread house decorating’s, some movies downstairs in their theatre here and a paint party for kids as well.”

The Wonderland of Trees will take place each weekend through November 19th.

