Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announce $2,811,617 for Thomas Medical Center and Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC).

U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided the funding which will reimburse costs accrued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individual awards listed below:

$1,763,347 – Charleston Area Medical Center

$1,048,270 – Thomas Health System

