Unilever recalls several popular dry shampoo aerosol products due to concerns about benzene exposure

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Unilever announces a voluntary recall of nineteen popular dry shampoo aerosol products due to concerns about exposure to benzene, a chemical associated with cancer.

Products subject to recall were in production before October 2021, and Unilever has notified all retailers to pull impacted products from the shelves.

No other products from Unilever or its brands are included in the recall.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources, exposure to benzene through inhalation, ingestion, or the skin can result in cancers such as leukemia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports individuals experience regular exposure to benzene through tobacco smoke and detergents. However, exposure can be hazardous depending on the dosage and duration of contact.

Unilever is recalling the products out of caution and has yet to receive any reports of adverse effects related to the recall.

A complete list of the affected products and consumer codes can be found here.

