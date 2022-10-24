Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission accepting applications for 17th Judicial Circuit Court position

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is accepting applications to fill the judicial vacancy in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court serving Monongalia County.

Candidates must submit completed applications and letters of recommendation or comment by 5:00 p.m. on November 18, 2022.

Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if submitted after the deadline. Both must be submitted either via email to JVAC@wv.gov or by mail to:

Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission

c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor

Office of the Governor

State Capitol

1900 Kanawha Blvd E

Charleston, WV 25305

Interviews will take place in Morgantown at the West Virginia University College of Law on December 8, 2022.

For more information about the application process, please call the Office of General Counsel at 304-558-2000.

