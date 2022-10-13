Parkland shooter sentenced by jury to life in prison without parole

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal jury has sentenced Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz to life without parole for the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The sentence comes after the jury announced it could not unanimously agree that Cruz should be executed.

The decision ends a three-month trial including graphic videos, photos, and heart-wrenching testimonies from victims’ family members. Several families were visibly upset during the reading of the jury’s decision.

The formal sentencing hearing will take place on November 1.

