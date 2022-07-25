10 Finalists Announced for 2023 Teacher of the Year award

The West Virginia Department of Education has announced the finalist for the 2023 Teacher of the Year award. Finalists are educators selected from Elementary, Middle, and High schools throughout West Virginia.

Finalists include:

Sarah Bailey, Buffalo Middle School, Wayne County

Lisa Bryant, Point Pleasant Primary School, Mason County

Charity Marstiller, Jefferson High School, Jefferson County

Amber Nichols, Eastwood Elementary School, Monongalia County

David Patrick, DuPont Middle School, Kanawha County

Angel Reed, Fairplain Elementary School, Jackson County

Shawna Safreed, Bridge Street Middle School, Ohio County

Cameron Shannon, Crescent Elementary School, Raleigh County

Tanya Stewart, Gilmer County Elementary School, Gilmer County

Shari Tonkery, Lumbeport Elementary School, Harrison County

An award ceremony to announce the 2023 Teacher of the Year will take place on September 13 at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

