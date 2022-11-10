1 dead and over a dozen sick from listeria outbreak traced to deli meat

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – U.S. health officials report a listeria food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has impacted 16 people across six states, including one who has died.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most are in the hospital, and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy.

Most people who contracted food poisoning stated they ate meat or cheese from deli counters where investigators discovered listeria bacteria in packages of sliced meats and the environment.

The illnesses date back to April last year, with the most recent report in September. Symptoms of listeria poisoning include fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea.

