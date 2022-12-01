Youth Museum to host 10th annual Sensory Santa event

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Youth Museum in Beckley will host their 10th annual Sensory Santa event on Sunday, December 4, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The event caters to individuals with Sensory Processing Disorder who feel overstimulated in loud and chaotic environments that want to create holiday memories with their families.

The Youth Museum aims to accommodate everyone within their comfort levels with a Santa that is proficient in sign language.

The Sensory Santa event will include toys, crafts, cookies, and hot chocolate to allow children to get comfortable in the environment while they wait to meet with Santa.

Upon arrival, event organizers will check families in at the front and find them when it is time for their visit with Santa.

Due to limited space, families may have to wait in their cars until the room can accommodate them. Therefore, families of 5 or more should call ahead to reserve a time and allow organizers to prepare accordingly.

Admission is $5 per person, and participants will also get the opportunity to enjoy the Toys: The Inside Story Exhibit.

For more information, call 304-252-3730.

