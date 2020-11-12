BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia has extended their Curious George exhibit.

In mid-March, when the exhibit was only a few weeks old the museum was forced to close down because of the pandemic. In August, the museum decided to keep the exhibit longer. Now the exhibit has been extended for a second time until the end of the year.

“It’s such a wonderful exhibit. It’s very hands on and for all those parents who are trying to teach at home this is a nice educational resource,” said Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Rec for the City of Beckley.

The exhibit is open from Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm and cost 5 dollars per person.