Youth Arts in the Parks Exhibit open at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Youth Arts in the Parks exhibit opened at the Tamarack on Friday.

The exhibit features the artwork of the top forty-one students from Raleigh, Nicholas, Fayette, and Summers counties. The top five artists work will also be displayed in the Metamorphosis Exhibition starting April 17th. The top five winners will be announced via Facebook live on April 15th at 7 PM.

“We’ve done this for years now,” said Gallery Director Mandy Lash. “The great thing about it is all of these young artists artwork celebrates the ecology in southern West Virginia. Myself, I’m somebody that doesn’t know a lot about that diverse ecology, but because I’ve been involved with this for so many years I can now say that I’ve learned so much about West Virginia wildlife and ecology.”

The exhibit will be available until May 3rd. To view it you can stop by the Tamarack any day between 10 AM and 6 PM with the exception of Tuesday’s or online from the Tamarack website.

