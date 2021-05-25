Youth activities coming to Fayette County this summer

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Local organizations in Fayette County are providing outdoor experiences for youth this summer.

Beginning on June 8 and lasting every Tuesday and Thursday though July 29, Adventure: Fayette County will be at various local parks providing free outdoor activities.

Active Southern West Virginia will be participating and executive director Melanie Seiler says it’s a great opportunity for families to stay healthy this summer.

“We’re looking forward to programs in June and July, and throughout the summer to give kids great opportunities to get active, get healthy and bring families out to parks,” Seiler said.

The events are also being put on for drug prevention, the idea being that they can provide other experiences for youth as they have plenty of free time over the summer.

They will also offer some water-based events on Wednesdays at the Fayette County 4H Park.

Adventure: Fayette County will be holding hands-on, free activities for youth at these park locations: Mt. Hope Roadside Park, Fayetteville Town Park, the Midland Trail Community Center and the Smithers Gateway Center.

Adventure: Fayette County is also looking for volunteers. For more information, visit their Facebook Pager adventurefayette.org

