Young Life Road in Nicholas County closed through January 27 for box culvert installation

Nicholas County, WV (WOAY) – County Route 22/1, Young Life Road, will be closed to through traffic through Friday, January 27, 2023, for a box culvert installation.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.

The traveling public must seek alternate routes through this area until construction is complete.

WVDOH apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause citizens and guests in the area.

Motorists should observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

