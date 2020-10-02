Yesterday: Manchin met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) met with Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“Yesterday, I had a pleasant meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett to discuss her experience, record, and thoughts on issues that will impact West Virginians. Despite her impressive background and credentials, Judge Barrett offered no contrast to her prior views and writings about the Affordable Care Act which continue to give me serious concerns if she were to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. If confirmed, she will rule on the Texas vs. California case that will determine the future of healthcare for vulnerable West Virginians and Americans, including 800,000 West Virginians with preexisting conditions. I will closely examine the Senate Judiciary hearings and encourage West Virginians to as well.

“In the history of our country, a Supreme Court justice has never been confirmed this close to a presidential election. Mitch McConnell’s unprecedented rush for confirmation is fanning the flames of division at a time when Americans are deeply divided. I oppose this process and breaking the precedent that we have adhered to for more than 240 years.”