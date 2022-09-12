Wytheville man facing felony charges in Fayette County

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County deputies have charged Alfred O. Umberger III, of Wytheville, with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a revoked license for DUI. Yesterday, deputies within the magistrate court reported a male walking into the building looking for law enforcement. The man was visibly impaired, stating that he had stolen a car and was being chased by men.

Deputies identified the man and found the vehicle on train tracks near Cathedral Falls off Route 60. Authorities confirmed that the car was stolen and belonged to Umberger’s father. Further investigation found that Umberger did not have a valid driver’s license.

If you have any further information regarding this incident, contact Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook Page, “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

