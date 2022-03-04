Wyoming East, Summers County both qualify for states

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – Two area girls basketball teams punched their tickets to Charleston Thursday by winning Class AA regional co-finals.

Wyoming East started on the front foot and maintained that momentum throughout an 84-50 win over Chapmanville. Kayley Bane had 23 points for the Lady Warriors, who will face Charleston Catholic at 7:15 Wednesday evening. This is Wyoming East’s sixth trip to the state tournament in eight years, a streak that includes two championships and two runner-up finishes.

Summers County is going back to Charleston after a 50-36 win at Mingo Central. The Lady Bobcats will play St. Marys in their quarterfinal at 11:15 AM Wednesday.

