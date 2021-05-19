Wyoming East softball wins at Liberty

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming East softball established momentum early in a 16-0 win at Liberty Tuesday night.
The Lady Warriors scored two runs each in the first and second innings, with Andrea Laxton & Paige Laxton hitting home runs in the third inning.
Additional scores from Tuesday are below
SOFTBALL
Wyoming East 16, Liberty 0 (highlights above)
Independence 7, Greenbrier East 1
Shady Spring 11, Westside 1
BASEBALL
Independence 8, Wyoming East 7
Greenbrier East 8, Shady Spring
Bluefield 19, Nicholas County 7
Westside 15, Mount View 1
