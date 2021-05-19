Wyoming East softball wins at Liberty

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming East softball established momentum early in a 16-0 win at Liberty Tuesday night.

The Lady Warriors scored two runs each in the first and second innings, with Andrea Laxton & Paige Laxton hitting home runs in the third inning.

Additional scores from Tuesday are below

SOFTBALL

Wyoming East 16, Liberty 0 (highlights above)

Independence 7, Greenbrier East 1

Shady Spring 11, Westside 1

BASEBALL

Independence 8, Wyoming East 7

Greenbrier East 8, Shady Spring

Bluefield 19, Nicholas County 7

Westside 15, Mount View 1

