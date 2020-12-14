Wyoming County “Shop with a Cop” event set for deliveries on Saturday

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” event is nearing its conclusion.

The department has been collecting gifts for several weeks and plans to deliver them on Saturday. Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison is happy with how the event has gone so far this year, despite the difficulties of COVID-19.

“During this different time that we’ve handled ‘Shop with a Cop,’ actually it has went quite smooth,” Ellison said. “Officers have been going on their off time, taking kids’ names and going to Wal Mart in Beckley and doing the shopping. The kids gave us their wish lists and the officers knew how much they could spend. And the pick items off of that.”

“Shop with a Cop” deliveries in Wyoming County will begin around noon this Saturday.