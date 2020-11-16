Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department to host Shop with a Cop

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department will still host the Shop with a Cop program this year.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the annual Shop with a Cop program will be altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year they are taking up “wish lists” from the children who will be chosen by the BOE system. With these lists, the children will pick out several items they would like to get for Christmas. The deputies will take these wish lists to the store to purchase some of the items off each list, and from there, the deputies will be hand delivering these toys to the children of our county on December 19th throughout that day.

Donations are being accepted for this wonderful program, and those interested in contributing may do so by bringing the donation to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, First Community Bank, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 529 Pineville, WV 24874.

For any questions, please feel free to contact Corporal Tyler Sizemore or Sheriff Randy Brooks at 304-732-8000.