Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department running “Shop with a Cop” event differently this year

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department “Shop with a Cop” Christmas event will have a different look this year.

In order to comply with COVID-19, children will fill out a wish list, and department officers will do the shopping. Donations can be dropped off at First Community Bank, or at the Sheriff’s Department.

“This year is going to be a little bit different because we don’t know when school is going to go back in to get the kids to Walmart on a bus,” said Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison. “So what we plan on doing this year is giving the principals a list that’s going to be a wish list.”

Gifts will be delivered to the children by the Sheriff’s Department on December 19th.