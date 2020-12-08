Wyoming County School Board updated on remote learning feeding program

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County School Board received an update on how the schools are feeding their students during remote learning.

The school system has been delivering five-day meal packages to students each week containing breakfasts, lunches, and snacks. The meals are delivered using the school buses to drop them off at the bus stops or parents can pick them up from their child’s school.

“We just want to make sure that every kid has plenty to eat,” said the Director of Child Nutrition and Wellness Programs Virginia Martin. “If we need to arrange delivery for folks because some people may live off the beaten path, but if they need to make some special arrangements then just feel free to call and we’ll do that because we want to make sure every child is served.”

For more information or to make special arrangements call your child’s school or the board of education and ask for Virginia Martin at 304-732-6262 extension 1400.