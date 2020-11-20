Wyoming County Courthouse Annex building expected to have repairs completed next week

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A new roof is almost fully installed on one of the Wyoming County Courthouse annex buildings.

Several of the annex buildings are older, and this roof is one component of fully updating one of those buildings. The annex building also has heat and air conditioning being installed.

“We have currently got a grant to help put a new roof on one of the annex buildings here,” said Wyoming County Commission President Jason Mullins. “One of the older buildings here that is going to help us tremendously to protect our buildings here. We’ve made a few corrections.”

Mullins expects the project to be completed within the next week.