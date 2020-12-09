WWII veteran celebrates 97th birthday with a parade

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A local church celebrated a member’s 97th birthday today.

The Oak Hill Baptist Church has done a variety of things to make sure community members don’t feel left out during the pandemic. Today was Aubrey Allen’s birthday, and the church wasn’t about to let the virus keep him and his family from celebrating.

“I know my dad is loved in this community, but for them to come out here on a cold day and just make that moment real for him for his birthday and acknowledge his birthday is very special,” said Shawna Sparks.

About a dozen cars rode past Allen’s house, honking horns and delivering gifts to the World War 2 veteran.