WVU’s second half comeback attempt falls short vs. Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia football outscored Texas Tech 20-6 in the second half Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. However, the Red Raiders’ 17-0 halftime lead gave them enough of a cushion to win 23-20.

Texas Tech jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before adding a field goal prior to halftime. Both of West Virginia’s touchdowns came in the third quarter, as the two teams were tied 17-17 going to the final 15 minutes. West Virginia tied the game again on a Casey Legg field goal with four minutes left to play, but the Red Raiders answered with Jonathan Garibay’s 32-yard field goal in the last minute.

Jarret Doege recorded 318 yards passing and one touchdown, while Leddie Brown ran for 57 yards and another score.

West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) heads on the road for their next two games (at Baylor October 9, at TCU October 23). They return to Morgantown October 30 against Iowa State.

