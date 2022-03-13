WVU women’s basketball returning to WNIT

WOAY – West Virginia women’s basketball will continue its 2021-22 season with an appearance in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The Mountaineers were selected as the Big 12’s automatic qualifier; all Division I conferences have a guaranteed berth with the highest-ranked team that wasn’t selected for the NCAA Tournament. No other Big 12 teams were chosen this season with at-large berths.

This will be the 20th postseason tournament appearance for WVU women’s basketball, 17 of them coming under current head coach Mike Carey. They were the WNIT runner-up in both 2005 and 2015.

The bracket and first-round matchups will be announced Monday afternoon. Round 1 games are scheduled for March 16-18.

Related