WVU women fall in NCAA Second Round

WOAY – West Virginia women’s basketball led after the first quarter, but Georgia Tech rallied to win 73-56 in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

WVU led by as many as 15-6 in the opening minutes, but the Lady Yellow Jackets rallied to make it a 17-15 Mountaineer lead after one, before taking the lead in the second quarter. WVU would be held to just nine points in the third, and were unable to trim the deficit in the fourth.

Esmery Martinez led the Mountaineers with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Kari Niblack recorded 12 points. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 22 points for fifth-seeded Georgia Tech, which will play South Carolina in the Hemisfair regional semifinals on Saturday.

West Virginia finishes the 2020-21 season at 22-7. It’s the third time in five years they’ve reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but their most recent Sweet 16 appearance was in 1992.