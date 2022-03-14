WVU women decline WNIT invitation

WOAY – West Virginia women’s basketball had received an invitation to play in the 2022 WNIT, but the Mountaineers have declined that invitation, ending their 2021-22 season.

“While we appreciate the invitation for our women’s basketball team to participate in the 2022 WNIT, we have made the difficult decision to decline the invite this year,” athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “Team injuries, along with student-athletes set to enter the transfer portal, have limited our roster availability, and we would not be able to provide a competitive or positive experience for our student-athletes.”

West Virginia women’s basketball finishes the season 15-15, 7-11 in the Big 12 Conference.

Related