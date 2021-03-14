WVU women advance to final, while Tech men fall in second round of NAIA Tournament

WOAY – During a packed day of tournament basketball, the West Virginia women’s basketball team advance to the Big 12 Tournament final with a 59-50 win over Oklahoma State.

With 19 points, Esmery Martinez led the scoring effort for the Mountaineers. Kysre Gondrezick added 17 points and six assists.

Now, the Mountaineers advance to face Baylor in the Big 12 title game. West Virginia hasn’t captured a tournament crown since the 2016-17 season, when they upset the Lady Bears.

They tip off against Baylor at 1:00 pm Sunday.

In men’s basketball, WVU Tech was eliminated by Shawnee State in the second round of the NAIA National Tournament. The Golden Bears lost 76-70. In the losing effort, Tamon Scruggs and Andreas Jonsson each contributed 21 points.