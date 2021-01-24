WVU Tech’s Whittney Justice reaches 1,000 career points against Concordia

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Playing on their home court for the first time since December 8, WVU Tech fell to Concordia 87-77 on Saturday.

Despite the loss, the Golden Bears do have one thing to celebrate. Senior guard Whittney Justice reached 1,000 career points, thanks to a season-high 28 point outburst. She now has 1,018 points, joining her twin sister Brittney, who reached the milestone last season.

While Whittney and Brittney (16 points) did their best to try and mount a comeback, WVU Tech was unable to overcome a slow start. They trailed 25-10 in the first quarter and were losing by as many as 22 in the second.

The Golden Bears did manage to outscore the Cardinals in the second quarter 16-14, and they compiled 51 points in the second half. But Concordia would hold on, dropping Tech’s record to 4-5 on the season.