WVU Tech sweeps RSC tournament titles

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – For the second time in three years, both WVU Tech basketball teams win River States Conference Tournament titles.

The Lady Golden Bears were tied with Rio Grande after one quarter, and led by four at halftime, but made plays throughout the second half to win 86-74. ShanEttine Butler led Tech with a career-high 22 points, while Whittney Justice and Alexandria Gray recorded 14 points each. Brittney Justice, who was named RSC Player of the Year, recorded seven points, three rebounds, and two blocks.

After trading baskets in the opening minutes, the Golden Bear men took control of the game midway through the first half, maintaining that momentum in a 75-60 win. Oak Hill native Andrew Work recorded a team-high 17 points, while seniors Tamon Scruggs (15 points), Juvante Hayes (11), and Andreas Jonsson (12) also reached double figures.

Both teams had already qualified for the NAIA National Tournament by reaching the conference tournament championship game. The selection shows are scheduled for Thursday, March 4.