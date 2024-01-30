WVU Tech receives over $70,000 in grant funds from HSTA to host a summer institute

Beckley, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) announces the institution has received a grant totaling over $70,000 from the Health Sciences Technology Academy (HSTA).

The university will use the funds to host a high school science, engineering, math, technology, and medicine (STEM+M) institute this summer.

One hundred high school sophomores and ten teachers across the mountain state will visit the WVU Tech campus to explore STEM and health sciences opportunities.

The camp kicks off in July.

For more information about the Summer Institute, contact Dr. Nathan Galinsky at ngalinks@mail.wvu.edu.

