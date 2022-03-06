WVU Tech preps for NAIA Tournament matchup

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The countdown to the NAIA Tournament is on. In just five days, WVU Tech will be facing off against Cumberland University in the opening round.

Head Coach James Long says the Golden Bears’ experience of having played in the tournament in the past is helpful, but the team needs to remain focused for Friday’s matchup.

“The NAIA Tournament is just all about the draw. Our guys have been there. They’ve been in one of the most competitive games in the national tournament last year, and that experience helps. We have a lot of experience sitting on the bench, so these guys are going to have to go get that experience pretty quick in this next game.”

“We have that comfort of having been there before, but that only does so much for you. That gives you a little bit of confidence, but you still have to go out and execute for 40 minutes. Cumberland is a really great team.”

