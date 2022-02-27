WVU Tech powers past Alice Lloyd to advance to River States Conference Finals

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech avenges a regular season against Alice Lloyd and powers past them to advance to the River States Conference Finals.

The Golden Bears defeated the Eagles 78-67. It was a back-and-forth game until the final three minutes of play.

Senior Juvante’ Hayes was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th point. In this game, he had a career-high 32 points. Ashton Parker and Andrew Work each tallied career-highs in rebounds with 16 and 11, respectively.

Head Coach James Long said postgame, “They were doing a good job in the post. We like to go to the post a good bit, and they were doing a really good job down there. We really switched to move the ball side-by-side, get it spread out, a lot of goal screens.”

“We don’t do a lot over here. We do a lot of yelling, but it’s really just to keep them on edge. These guys go figure stuff out on their own. We’re proud of them. This is my favorite group I’ve ever been around in all of coaching. We’re down to eight guys playing. There’s no excuses. They’re going to get it every time. I love them.”

WVU Tech will now head to IU Kokomo for the River States Conference Finals on Tuesday.

Related