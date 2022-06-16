WVU Tech, NRGRDA partner up for Glam Night Out to raise funds for Golden Bear Athletics

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – If you’re a fashionista, listen up. WVU Tech is partnering with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority to put on a fashion show this October.

Glam Night Out will take place Oct. 22 at the Resort at Glade Springs.

The event will raise funds for WVU Tech Athletics, as well as raise awareness of the growth of textile and apparel innovators in the region.

The show will feature local models wearing apparel from West Virginia born-designers, including Ripley Rader and Nesha Sanghavi.

“We know that our community is really built on small business, and we want to make sure we can connect and honor those small businesses and our local community,” Director of University Relations Jen Wood explained. “Having community volunteers as models, as well as the retailers involved, and honoring folks that are originally from West Virginia and local designers gives us a great event.

Wood continued, “It will connect the community with the university to raise money for our student athletes and the athletic programs.”

Director of Athletics Kenny Howell added, “When we get our budgets year-to-year, we have enough to do the things we’ve scheduled and planned for. Obviously student athletes in 2022 and 2023 are being recruited, and when they look for places to go, the more nice and shiny things you can show and give to them, the more likely you are to land those top-tier recruits to come to your institution.”

“It’s an overall benefit for everyone if we get to do that.”

Howell says several coaches, including Coach Ashley Brown and Coach James Long, will even model in the show. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit https://www.wvutech.edu/glam.

