BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One local university holds an in person commencement ceremony in honor of its graduates.

WVU Tech celebrated more than 180 graduates Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center. In addition to the 2021 class, graduates from December 2019 through May 2021 were invited.

The University’s President provided commencement remarks and Presidential Leadership Award Winners were also recognized.

