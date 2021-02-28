WVU Tech basketball teams clinch spots in conference finals, NAIA national tournaments

WOAY – With an 82-68 win over Alice Lloyd in the River States Conference semifinal, WVU Tech advanced to conference final. They also clinched their fifth straight appearance in the NAIA National Tournament.

In the win, all five Golden Bears starters scored in the double-figures, including senior Andreas Jonsson, who scored 16 with five 3-pointers.

The team hosts the University of Rio Grande in the conference championship on Tuesday. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

The women’s team also advanced to the conference final, as they defeated Ashbury 75-72. Alexandria Gray hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to seize the win. She finished with a team-high 20 points.

The Golden Bears will also face Rio Grande in the conference final on Tuesday. Their contest tips off at 5:15 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.