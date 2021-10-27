WVU returns home for Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – Hear from WVU head football coach Neal Brown ahead of the Mountaineers’ home game with Iowa State on Saturday.

Both teams will enter this game coming off important wins on October 23; West Virginia overcame an early setback to win at TCU, while the Cyclones upset previously-unbeaten Oklahoma State.

West Virginia leads the overall series with Iowa State, but the Cyclones have won the last three meetings. Since Brown took over as WVU head coach, Iowa State pulled away in the second half to win in 2019 at Milan Puskar Stadium, before winning convincingly in Ames last year.

